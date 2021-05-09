Letter to the Editor

Viewers respond to MO Senate rejecting Medicaid expansion

The government no longer represents the people. The government functions for corporations and their bottom line.

Katheryn Human

They are a bunch of heartless rich guys!!!

Gerald Green

No money for healthcare, but millions to fight and lose court battles! Smooth move MO!

Mark Florida

Game on!

Gail Abbott

The ones who went against the voters should be recalled!

Ellen Messerly Thomasson

The people voted and the voters are being ignored.

Karen Joyner-Keene

 

Viewers respond to Dr. Hooks-Anderson’s column ‘Are you still on the fence about the J&J vaccine?’

Got mine about month and a half ago. All is well.

Taryn Williams

Hey Dr. Hooks-Anderson! Thanks for your wonderful contributions to medicine.

Collette M. M. Dixon

I’m all the way on the other side of the street!

Brian Shaw

I got mine. No issues.

Debbie Pomatto

 

