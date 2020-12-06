As someone with a great interest in the topic of speech therapy services for children, I enjoyed the letter to the editor by Kesava Viswanadha of Chesterfield: "Stutterers are entitled to speech therapy in schools." The letter was excellent and brought attention to the topic of child speech therapy. However, I would like to point out that not only children who stutter have the right to free speech therapy, but any child with any type of speech problem has the right to free speech therapy.
Parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the U.S. has the right to free speech therapy, which can begin in preschool and run throughout the high school years. It covers all the types of speech problems.
Ed Herrington
Naples, FL
