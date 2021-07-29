Today, 99% of the people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 97% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. The vaccine is a reliable pathway out of the COVID 19 pandemic.
The Missouri NAACP Health Committee urges every person who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as you are able to. This not only protects you, but your family, friends, and colleagues. Go to the COVID 19 Vaccination registration site at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/find/#navigator or 877-435-8411 to register and get the vaccine.
The United States Surgeon General has stated that resistance to the vaccine may be related to fear: Fear of medical offices; phobia of needles; lack of trust in the vaccine; lack of trust in the medical profession; and resistance to government influence.
Please do not let these fears overcome the reality that vaccines work, and have been instrumental in fighting infectious disease since 1796.
Since 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has existed to protect civil rights and stand up against the harmful effects of discrimination, marginalization and suffering. The founders of the NAACP were a group of interracial trailblazers who believed in the best within us all.
By getting the COVID vaccination we are standing up against suffering. As a trusted voice, we stand with the vaccine and encourage our neighbors and community to take advantage of this life-saving opportunity: an opportunity that has been saving lives since 1796. Help the NAACP in effort to protect all people, and our right to freedom and liberty.
Dr. Cheryl Avant – NAACP Health Committee Chair, Medical Sociologist
Roger Whittler, LPC – Licensed Professional Counselor
Dr. Joe Reuben, M.D., Emergency Room Physician
Julie Allen, Healthcare Advocate
Rod Chapel, President – Missouri NAACP
