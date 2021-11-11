Many schools and school districts in the St. Louis area, including the Catholic school I work at have extended Thanksgiving break to include the entire week. The last 20 months have been incredibly challenging.
Teachers have completely changed their curriculum and are constantly fighting against those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated. Some teachers are facing unprecedented stress in schools with no mask mandate as they ache over their students who have no say in the political nonsense that COVID19 has become. Teachers are exhausted. It is clear that everyone is exhausted, not just teachers. Everyone deserves a break. And education is one field that can easily give this break to so many who need more time with their families and a few more days with no alarm waking them up. If you have any pull in making this happen, please consider it. A few days won’t make or break a curriculum but can give some much-needed peace.
Dan Stout
St. Louis
