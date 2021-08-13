What a magnificent presentation last week (the St. Louis American Foundation’s 21st annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care). I was able to have several of my family and friends tune in from around the country. I received my photos, my watch, my award and a wonderful dinner with a bottle of wine. I want to give a special thanks to you for helping me through this. Please extend a hearty thanks to reporter Sylvester Brown, Foundation President Donald M. Suggs and, of course, the videographer James LeBine. He made me look good. Even my harshest critic, Marva, thought he did a great job. 😊 Several people said they were impressed with the “B” side of me shown with Marva.
Thanks again.
R. Jerome Williams, Jr MD, 2021 Lifetime Achiever in Health Care
