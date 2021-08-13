Letters to the Editor

What a magnificent presentation last week (the St. Louis American Foundation’s 21st annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care).  I was able to have several of my family and friends tune in from around the country.  I received my photos, my watch, my award and a wonderful dinner with a bottle of wine.  I want to give a special thanks to you for helping me through this.  Please extend a hearty thanks to reporter Sylvester Brown, Foundation President Donald M. Suggs and, of course, the videographer James LeBine.  He made me look good.  Even my harshest critic, Marva, thought he did a great job.  😊  Several people said they were impressed with the “B” side of me shown with Marva.

Thanks again.

R. Jerome Williams, Jr  MD, 2021 Lifetime Achiever in Health Care

Dr. R. Jerome Williams Jr.

Dr. R. Jerome Williams Jr. said one of the most rewarding parts of his career was when he had family members of patients also become patients. “Meeting family members motivated me to continue waking up and going back to the practice,” he said during the virtual St. Louis Foundation’s 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards on July 29. Williams was the recipient of the Lifetime Achiever in Health Care Award. 

 
