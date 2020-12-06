Glasses aren’t a given, especially for low-income children. When kids can’t see well, they become less engaged in school — an added challenge to an already difficult online learning environment.
According to Vision Impact Institute, vision impairment is one of the most common disabling conditions among children in the U.S. and affects 25% of all students. Imagine trying to learn virtually while painfully squinting to see a blurry computer screen.
Eye Thrive has provided more than 20,000 pairs of free glasses to those who need them most: children. During the 2019-20 school year, the nonprofit conducted eye exams for nearly 4,000 students at more than 120 visits to schools and community centers in the region on their Mobile Vision Clinic, dispensing nearly 5,000 pairs of glasses.
Families should never have to choose between glasses and other essentials for their children. Access to Eye Thrive’s services means they don’t have to. Eye Thrive eliminates the barriers of transportation and expense that prevent too many families facing adversity from getting glasses for their children.
Kate McKearn
Executive Director, Eye Thrive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.