Glasses aren’t a given, especially for low-income children. When kids can’t see well, they become less engaged in school — an added challenge to the current already difficult online learning environment.
According to Vision Impact Institute, vision impairment is one of the most common disabling conditions among children in the U.S. and affects 25% of all students. Imagine trying to learn virtually while painfully squinting to see a blurry computer screen.
Eye Thrive is a non-profit group that eliminates the barriers of transportation and expense that prevent too many families facing adversity from getting glasses for their children.
Eye Thrive’s programs provide everything from vision screenings and eye exams to prescription glasses made on-site, and no-questions-asked replacement glasses – completely free of charge. The gift of sight is powerful and makes a real difference in the lives of our kids.
Kate McKearn
executive director, Eye Thrive
Maryland Heights
