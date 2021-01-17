According to the U.S. Constitution, Sen Josh Hawley and Missouri state Rep. Justin Hill must resign. The 14th Amendment, section 3 states: No Person shall hold elected office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against our country. That is what Hawley cheered and promoted and what Hill participated in.
The votes have been counted correctly, the election was legitimate and the results are final and have been certified. No angry, treasonous mob of armed vigilantes, threatening our government can change this. We need to hold these traitors accountable and return our country to a place where our leaders reflect the very best of every kind of American.
It’s time for Josh Hawley and Justin Hill to find a new job.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood
