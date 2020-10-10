Donald Trump’s tax returns show exactly why he has fought so hard to hide them. They paint a picture of a man who literally looks down at the working class from a golden penthouse at the top of his tower. Paying only $750 in federal income taxes while signing tax bills that double down and benefit the wealthy and corporations instead of working families shows exactly what Donald Trump cares about: his wallet.
By contrast, in 2018, the average Missourian paid nearly 7 times more in federal income taxes than the President of the United States did the year he was elected.
Joe Biden is running for president to help people, to help our country overcome a health and economic crisis made worse by Donald Trump lying to the American people in an attempt to save face. Americans deserve a president who is looking out for their best interests, not conning them.
Clem Smith, acting chair
Missouri Democratic Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.