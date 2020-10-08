To my brothers and sisters who are undecided in this upcoming presidential election, I ask you to consider your vote from a moral and unifying perspective.
In these divided and troubled times, it is important that we come together and heal our country. The current administration is dividing us with decisions and actions that threaten our core national values of honesty, fairness, inclusion, and full justice for every citizen of this country. Truth is being compromised. Hard-fought progress around issues of health care, women's rights and civil rights, voting integrity, and immigration reform are at stake in this election.
Please vote your conscience and best instincts on November 3.
Sheila Bader
