I’m sick. And tired. Sick and tired of our elected representatives in the Republican Party adamantly refusing to get behind affordable healthcare for every American, even though their own base is just as likely as anyone to lose everything they possess, including their lives, should one of them become catastrophically ill.
Closer to home, Ann Wagner has actively opposed affordable healthcare for her constituents, choosing rather to keep it prohibitively expensive and inaccessible while accepting more than $470,000 from corporate PACs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
To add insult to injury (and more injury, of course) Ann Wagner has been the loyal little toady of Trump, dismissing, denying, and lying about COVID-19’s true threat. On March 7, after numerous briefings on the dire threat posed to her constituents by the virus, she publicly insisted, “As I said, this is, it’s clear that the risk to our U.S. public is low.”
Anyone practicing due diligence at the time knew the reality, of course; however, those folks who solely looked to Trump and Wagner for their cues were at much greater risk, believing it was all much ado about nothing.
Incredulously, Wagner has neither a plan for the healthcare of her own constituents, nor a cogent plan for dealing with this pandemic. All Wagner’s got is BS. Just like her orange boss.
We deserve better from our elected representatives.
Mike Unruh
Ballwin
