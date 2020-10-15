1 DAY UNTIL SALUTE

Hodgen Tech is the 2020 Bayer School of Excellence and will be honored at the St. Louis American Foundation's 33rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Premiere Virtual Gala Weekend:
Friday, October 16, 7PM | Saturday, October 17, 7PM
Additional details and FREE registration:
https://givebutter.com/saluteedu or
call 314-533-8000 or email kdaniel@stlamerican.com
