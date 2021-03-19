Congratulations goes out to the Ferguson-Florissant School District building-level spelling bee champions who competed in the recently held Greater St. Louis Spelling Bee. The champions who are shown with their district awards, are (l to r) May Porterfield (Halls Ferry), Hadi Mutan (Cross Keys Middle School), TJ Chatman (Berkeley), Precious Stokes (Ferguson Middle School), Anneleise Arman (STEAM Academy - District Champion), Kennedi Harris (Griffith), and Skyla Ervin (Lee-Hamilton).