As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen. It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized.

Was Joe Biden ever labeled "too ambitious" because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his "loyalty" when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself? Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden's previous stance on integrated busing during a democratic primary debate?

Have Democratic Party leaders, allies, or donors ever required Joe Biden to show remorse for the 1986 or 1988 Anti-Drug Abuse bills, which established mandatory minimum sentencing and subsequently crack-cocaine sentencing disparities, and by his own admission, led to mass incarceration? What about the 1994 Crime Bill? Let’s be clear about the kind of remorse and reckoning that matters in 2020 when the Black community is still suffering the consequences for these oppressive measures. So, Black women are the only ones required to stay in their place and to show remorse for even questioning their own oppression?

For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support. More than 700 Black women signed on to a letter demanding a Black woman VP. And we, black men, stand in solidarity with them.

Failing to select a Black woman in 2020 means you will lose the election. We don't want to choose between the lesser of two evils and we don't want to vote the devil we know versus the devil we don't because we are tired of voting for devils—period.

In solidarity, 

Sean “Diddy” Combs                                                            

Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey 

Michael Bennett 

Bishop William J. Barber 

Ben Crump, Esq. 

Chris Paul

James Gee 

Jeff Johnson 

Dr. Wes Bellamy 

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson 

Rev. Jamal Bryant

Mysonne Linen

Shelley Davis 

Will Packer 

Karim Webb 

Eddie Glaude 

Deon Taylor

Randall Pinkett

Brandon J. Johnson 

Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley  

Nigel Talley 

Van Lathan 

Corey Jacobs 

Marcus L. Martin MD 

Quinton Harrell 

Evans Ross 

Jason Martin 

Robert Wright 

Corey Gamble 

Wayne Barrow

Felix Stallings Jr. 

Karriem Mack 

Malcolm Davis 

Rodriquez “Jacquees” Broadnax

Al Harrington 

Roy Davis Jr. 

Chad Elliott Jr.

Richard Morris 

Tarik Brooks 

Omari V. Bouknight 

Tyrone “Ty Dolla $ign” William Griffin Jr. 

James Vaughns 

Emmanuel Omolabi 

Terrence J. 

Detavio Samuels 

Maurice Barrow 

Nick Cannon

Cedric The Entertainer Kyles 

Deondre Whitfield 

Kirk Lightburn 

Dr. Rickey White 

Cartier Brown 

Freddy Jackson

Omar Epps 

Matthew J. Middleton 

Jay Lundy 

Doug E. Fresh 

Mark Wesley 

Myron Adoteye 

Earl Stevens 

Brandon Marshall 

Doug Baldwin 

Kam Chancellor 

Tuma Basa 

Ples Jones 

Jonathan Randle 

Chris Robinson 

Rep. Derwin Montgomery 

Horace Levon Linnen

Ronald Bacon 

Derek " Chuck Bone" Osorio

NeAndre Broussard

Aliaume Damala Badara “Akon” Thiam

Anthony Williams

Ray Muhammad

Dennis Rogers, PhD 

Brandon Scott 

Brian Rowland

Johnathan Randall

Jermaine Reed

Rep. Jewel Jones

Gregory Jones

Eric Gerald 

Leon Keel

Ron Samuels

Conrad Neblett

Kwame McLeod

Stephen Green   

Bakari Kitwana 

Cliff Albright 

Phil Hughley

Anthony Anderson 

Javin Joyce 

Eddie Francis 

Jerry “JB Smoove” Angelo Brooks

Baye Adofo-Wilson 

Collins Pettaway, III

Genaro Stewart 

Rev. Mark Thompson 

Rashaad Lambert 

Omar Beasley 

Mark Anthony Neal 

Joe Dillard Jr. 

Al B. Sure! 

Van Jones 

Thomas Wilson

Alvin Waters

Calvin Waters

Montez Cornelius

Rev. Herbert Daughtry

Bakari Sellers 

Pastor Michael McBride 

Rev. Tony Lee 

Zuo Reeves 

Rahim Jenkins 

Bill Bellamy 

Richard Gant 

Rev. Lukata Mjumbe 

Bobby L. Fuse

Eric Gantt

Koko Archibong

Terrence Charles

Jeff Rush

Channing Johnson

NOTE: This statement of solidarity is in response to the more than 700 Black women who signed a letter calling for a Black woman Vice President

