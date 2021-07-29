Jones interview
Photo by Jennifer Sarti / The St. Louis American

Mayor Tishaura Jones is interviewed by The St. Louis American reporter Karen Robinson-Jacobs at City Hall on Tuesday, July 27. Jones talked about her first hundred days in office. The interview will be available to stream starting Friday, July 30. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.