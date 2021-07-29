Mayor Tishaura Jones is interviewed by The St. Louis American reporter Karen Robinson-Jacobs at City Hall on Tuesday, July 27. Jones talked about her first hundred days in office. The interview will be available to stream starting Friday, July 30.
100 Days in office...
An interview with Mayor Tishaura Jones
