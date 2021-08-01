Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) tweeted early Sun., Aug. 1, 2021, "It’s 2 AM on Sunday. We haven’t slept since Thursday night. The eviction moratorium expired, so we’re now in an eviction emergency. 11 million are now at risk of losing their homes at any moment. The House needs to reconvene and put an end to this crisis."
150,000 Missourians are now at risk of facing eviction. Rep. Bush introduced a national resolution for “ending the unhoused crisis by 2025." She's put the issue front and center by camping out in front of the U.S. Capitol, where she remained Sun. afternoon.
