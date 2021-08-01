Reps. Pressley and Omar in solidarity with Cori Bush

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) (middle) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) (right), on the U.S. Capitol steps with Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) on Sat., July 31, stand in solidarity with Bush, who introduced a national resolution for “ending the unhoused crisis by 2025." Bush started camping out on the Capitol steps with other activists calling for action from the U.S. Congress to extend the eviction moratorium on Thurs., July 29, 2021.

 Photo from Cori Bush's Instagram

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) tweeted early Sun., Aug. 1, 2021, "It’s 2 AM on Sunday. We haven’t slept since Thursday night. The eviction moratorium expired, so we’re now in an eviction emergency. 11 million are now at risk of losing their homes at any moment. The House needs to reconvene and put an end to this crisis." 

150,000 Missourians are now at risk of facing eviction.  Rep. Bush introduced a national resolution for “ending the unhoused crisis by 2025."  She's put the issue front and center by camping out in front of the U.S. Capitol, where she remained Sun. afternoon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.