Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) (middle) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) (right), on the U.S. Capitol steps with Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) on Sat., July 31, stand in solidarity with Bush, who introduced a national resolution for “ending the unhoused crisis by 2025." Bush started camping out on the Capitol steps with other activists calling for action from the U.S. Congress to extend the eviction moratorium on Thurs., July 29, 2021.