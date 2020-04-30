Those taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously frequently warn that official reports of positive tests do not reflect the actual incidence of infection in the popularity. Due to the lack of official preparation and scarcity of tests, it has been extremely difficult for symptomatic people to get tested, while Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports have consistently shown that many people in other areas have tested positive while showing no symptoms.
Testing of people with no symptoms is now underway in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) rolled out its pilot program in Buchanan County, testing all employees at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph.
Of 707 employees with no symptoms who were tested, 92 tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, DHSS reported on Thursday, April 30. That means 13 percent of the people who showed no symptoms are infected and could infect others.
Another 34 of the plant’s employees had received positive results after being tested prior to this week.
Employees with positive results are being notified by the City of St. Joseph Health Department, DHSS stated. Those with positive results will be told to isolate, and public health professionals will assist these patients with notifications of those determined to be close contacts.
Triumph Foods is making notifications to those who have tested negative. All who were tested will be notified with their results by Saturday.
“It is very important that patients with positive results follow the isolation guidance they are given,” stated Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Those with pending or negative results may continue to work while maintaining infection control measures we have recommended both at work and at home.”
Per CDC guidance, those who did not have COVID-19 symptoms but tested positive and are self-isolating can leave quarantine when at least seven days have passed since the date of the first positive test and they continue to have no symptoms since the test. For three additional days, this group of people should continue to limit contact and wear a face covering for their nose and mouth when other people are present, DHSS stated.
At the request of the City of St. Joseph Health Department, the state is sending staff support to assist with contact tracing efforts – that is, identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus by someone who tested positive. More testing is to be expected as close contacts of COVID-19 patients are notified.
Approximately 1,500 more employees had samples collected for testing on Tuesday and Wednesday, and those results are pending.
Buchanan County is 88.5% white, according to the U.S. Census, though not all of the employees tested live in the county where they work. According to the state’s own data, 39% of the COVID-19 deaths and 31% of the cases in the state were black people, while only 11.8% of the state’s population is black. That means the disparate impact of COVID-19 on blacks in Missouri is 3:1.
The St. Louis American has twice asked a DHSS spokesperson why the pilot program was not introduced in a part of the state where COVID-19 is having greater impact. When a reply is received, it will be reported.
Triumph Foods is a pork producer that processes in excess of 6 million hogs each year.
Visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus for more information or to ask questions using the state site’s COVID-19 interactive chatbot. A statewide COVID-19 hotline is also available at 877-435-8411.
