For those shopping in the state of Missouri the annual tax holiday takes place the first weekend in August each year. In 2021, the Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 6, and runs through Sunday, August 8.
This means that Missouri state sales tax will not be charged on individual clothing items up to $100.00, personal computers up to $1500.00 and school supplies. Some computer software and graphing calculators are also exempt. A complete list of exempt items is available at Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.
While the state tax is waived this weekend, individual counties, cities and districts can still charge tax. Both St. Louis city and county have opted to participate. Illinois will not have a tax holiday in 2021.
