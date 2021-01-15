During the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day march on Jan. 21, 2019, a participant gave legs to a King poster during the march from the Old Courthouse downtown to Leonard Baptist Church, 1100 N. Compton Ave. Observances honoring King, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, will be different this year. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, speeches, programs, awards ceremonies and other activities will be held virtually, by Zoom, YouTube and other digital means.