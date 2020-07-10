The 20th anniversary of the St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Healthcare was both a milestone and a moment of innovation. Traditionally a sold-out awards luncheon that also serves as an opportunity for fellowship, the program shifted to a virtual online experience due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a banquet hall, honorees, supporters and sponsors sat in front of computer screens, mobile devices and smart TVs to celebrate heroes within the field. Likes, shares, comments and watch parties replaced the rousing applause that typically comes from tables of ten. Thursday evening’s program came at a time when a global pandemic has further emphasized the critical role those who commit themselves to community wellness and healing.
The digital platform was unchartered territory for St. Louis American Foundation’s 30-plus years of Salute programming. But true to form were the moments of awe and inspiration made available through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and stlamerican.com.
The event was just under an hour-long and it featured previously recorded welcomes from Denise Hooks Anderson M.D., medical accuracy editor for the St. Louis American, and perennial host, Carol Daniel, president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and KMOX radio news anchor; and Keith Williamson, president of lead sponsor Centene Charitable Foundation.
“We share the St. Louis American’s belief in the importance of recognizing dedicated, African American healthcare professionals for their exemplary performance and invaluable work,” said Williamson. “The challenges these professionals have faced in recent months in light of the pandemic, make their achievements even more inspirational as they work to save lives in our hardest hit communities. We need more such heroes, and we salute the St. Louis American Foundation for recognizing and promoting interest in healthcare careers.”
Rosetta Keeton, director of Patient Access at St. Louis Regional Health Commission, was honored with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award. Keeton, who grew up in St. Louis, spent more than 35 years being a patient advocate for the uninsured, underinsured and an ombudsman in the medical community through her work at St. Louis Regional Hospital, St. Louis ConnectCare and RHC. Keeton developed a number of programs at RHC that bridged the gap of needed patient services, including a new member orientation to educate patients on their benefits in Gateway to Better Health program; proposed forming a patient advisory board, whose members are actively engaged in the work of the RHC; secured grant funding to work with residents living in ZIP codes at high risk for chronic diseases to increase health literacy and become active participants in their health care. Keeton is also the founder and facilitator of the breast cancer support group, Sistah Connection.
“For me to see my people go into systems that didn’t understand them, that didn’t understand their plight – I guess that’s where it came from,” Keeton said of her work in healthcare, which started after the city closed the black Homer G. Phillips Hospital. “I’ve never left the people that I’ve always known – the people who are uninsured and underinsured. My community of people.”
As she prepares for retirement at the end of 2020, Keeton used her acceptance speech to pass the torch of her life’s mission – which she feels blessed to have as a profession. She called her daughter, Rhonda, colleagues and friends to task as they continue to fight for the rights of those who need healthcare advocates.
“It don’t even think about what I do as work, because I am living an extension of who I’ve always been, and with my personality and my rebelliousness and whatever else I have that make me want to fight. So, it doesn’t feel like ‘accomplishing,’ it feels like doing what you’re supposed to do,” Keeton said. “And I got to make a living doing that.”
L. J. Punch M.D., a trauma surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and former associate professor at Washington University, was celebrated as the Stellar Performer in Health Care. She discussed her plans to move her practice outside hospital confines to focus fulltime on community health issues – bullets, COVID-19, homelessness and opioid addiction in the journey toward healing at the T, Power4STL. Using the Stop the Bleed national campaign, Punch and her team have taught 8,000 community members to how to render aid to victims of gun violence and passed out trauma first aid kits; passed out masks to St. Louisans to help stop the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“If you’re surrounded by bullets, if you’re surrounded by a virus – if everyone one around you doesn’t have what they need in terms of their nutrition; if pain and trauma are the lived and breathed norm, it can seem as if the only choice you have is to succumb to it,” Punch said. “We say, ‘no, no, no.’ With the right training, with the right equipment, whether it’s a tourniquet, or a mask, or a Narcan or a bandage – you have the power to change that outcome. You don’t need to wait for anybody else.” Punch is also developing the BRIC, the Bullet Related Injury Clinic for patients whose wellbeing is disrupted by bullet injuries that don’t require surgery who are discharged from emergency services. “We’ll be using physical presence, telehealth and hopefully even mobile health, to be able to reach people where they are after bullet related injury, Punch said. “I am so excited about this because I believe it’s the untreated trauma from decades ago that’s expressing itself now in all the folks that we see involved in violence.”
The Health Advocacy Organization of the Year honors were awarded to the Deaconess Foundation, which strives for the improved well-being and health of the people of St. Louis with special emphasis on serving children and most vulnerable communities through community investment and policy advocacy in healthcare, economic mobility, justice and racial equity and early childhood education.
Just months before the pandemic, Deaconess was a primary funder that wiped out $12.9 million in medical debt for low income individuals and families living at or below the poverty line (who would have qualified for Medicaid had it been expanded in Missouri), awarded $2.2 million in grants to more than 50 black-led organizations for COVID-19 relief in St. Louis. Just last month, Deaconess announced a cohort of six, black led organizations identified as critical to recovery from COVID-19 and will invest another $350,000 in those organizations to help sustain them through the economic upheaval resulting from the pandemic.
“Our focus is to make sure that we invest deeply enough in social change programs, organized advocacy, public policy change,” said Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, president and CEO of The Deaconess Foundation. “Because when we invest there, we come to know, based on studies by the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy and others – that when you invest $1 in community engaged strategies and organizing and advocacy, you have the capacity to return $115 in government supports, because the power of the people as organized and mobilized, can change how the government allocates dollars.”
The Dr. John M. Anderson Mental Health Award by the St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund, presented by Emily Koenig, acting executive director, was presented to Kanika Turner M.D. family medicine physician with a focus on addiction medicine and associate medical director for Family Care Health Center. Dr. Turner increased access to Narcan, a nasal spray used for treating an opioid overdose, as part of the mass effort to increase access to testing for COVID-19. She started with her own clinic and has since worked with others to get Narcan at their testing sites as well.
“I get it. I see the disparities, the inequities. I see how the health care system set this up and because of that, the black community is suffering on multiple areas. Not just opioids, but with diabetes, hypertension,” Turner said. “There are so many different avenues, different areas that we need to intervene in our community. It’s time for a change and it’s time for one now, because people are dying. And once somebody dies, you don’t get that second opportunity.”
Eight Awardees were honored for Excellence in Health Care in their respective professions are: Kimberly Carter, lead clinical documentation specialist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Martin Gitonga, patient care manager at Barnes Jewish Hospital; Kimberly Hurst, RN care manager VA St. Louis Healthcare; Tesh Jewell, vice president of Operations for Adult Primary Care at Mercy Clinic East; Helen V. Lane, a school nurse at St. Louis Public Schools; Leslie McCrary-Etuk, M.D., chief medical officer and family care physician at CareSTL Health; Ntasiah K. Shaw, Emergency Preparedness Program manager, Communicable Disease Control Services Division at St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health; and David Swingley, Youth Service director at People’s Community Action Corporation.
Sponsors of this year’s event was made possible through lead sponsor, Centene Charitable Foundation and its Missouri health plan, Home State Health; gold sponsor, Mercy; silver sponsors, AARP St. Louis and A.T, Still University; bronze sponsors, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; Excellence in Mental Health Award sponsor, St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund; and gift sponsor, Vincent’s Jewelers, the official jeweler of Salute to Excellence programs.
Last year, the Foundation fostered $1.25 million in college scholarships to high potential, local African American students. Since its inception in 1994, the St. Louis American Foundation and its partners have invested $7.2 million in the St. Louis community. Those interested in supporting this work by way of a donation can visit givebutter.com/salutehc.
Viewers who registered for the event had an opportunity to win a $1,000 prize. The winner will be contacted by the Foundation and the name will be posted in next week’s St. Louis American on July 16.
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 2020 Salute to Excellence in Health Care event is posted in its entirety on You Tube, stlamerican.com and St. Louis American digital media platforms.
