The People's Plan is a comprehensive policy agenda designed to help us build power and redistribute resources in St. Louis city.
Our education, health, housing, and policing systems are in desperate need of an overhaul. Centuries of racism and socioeconomic inequity have left their mark on these systems, resulting in a vastly different quality of life for white and Black St. Louisans and ending countless Black lives.
The COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession has magnified these racial and economic disparities. The status quo is both intolerable and unsustainable. We can either make a long-overdue correction towards justice, equity, and democracy, or remain the paradigmatic example of an American city ravaged by racism and unbridled capitalism. We now have a chance to reshape public policy, shift outcomes and build a new vision for our city that is truly equitable, sustainable, and inclusive.
The People’s Plan will allow us to do just that. We are calling on our city to commit to:
The priorities set out above grew out of years of findings, proposals, and shared visions informed by community and put forward in such documents as the Ferguson Commission Report, For the Sake of All, Dismantling the Divide, Environmental Racism in STL, Close the Workhouse Reports 1.0 and 2.0, and more.
Our first step is to take these policy proposals back to the people in a series of teach-ins and workshops over the coming months. We want to know what you think about the principles grounding this approach, the policies we are proposing, and what we’ve missed. Starting on Tuesday, we will host a series of informal teach-ins that will cover each pillar of the People’s Plan. These teach-ins will be broadcast to ArchCity's Facebook page, and give you a chance to hear from the partner organizations who are driving forward the core pillars of the People’s Plan. We’ll share more information about these teach-ins on our social media. Be sure to follow us on social media and keep up with the conversation using the #PeoplesPlanSTL.
This policy platform is anchored by a coalition of grassroots organizations: Action St. Louis, ArchCity Defenders, CAPCR, Dutchtown South Community Corporation, Empower Missouri, ExpectUS, Faith for Justice, Forward Through Ferguson, Homes for All St. Louis, Missouri Faith Voices, Missouri Healthcare for all, Missouri Jobs with Justice, Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, MoHo Justice Coalition, NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, Organizations for Black Struggle, Peace Economy Project, Privacy Watch STL, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center, SEIU Healthcare, SEIU MO/KS State Council, Show Me Integrity, St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee, STL Housing Defense Collective, Team TIF, The Bail Project (St. Louis), WEPOWER, and Women’s Voices Raised.
We look forward to seeing how these proposals evolve as a result of this process, and we encourage you to get involved.
ArchCity Defenders (ACD) is a holistic legal advocacy organization that combats the criminalization of poverty and state violence, especially in communities of color, throughout the St. Louis region and beyond.
