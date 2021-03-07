John Lewis speaks at 55th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on March 7, 2020

Today marks the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965, the day in which civil rights activists, including John Lewis, were severely beaten by Alabama State troopers as they attempted to march for voting rights in the south in 1965.  After another demonstration on March 9, President Lyndon Johnson, introduced the Voting Right Act in a televised joint session of Congress. While suffering with pancreatic cancer, John Lewis (pictured) appeared and spoke for the last time on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 2020 about the need for the fight for voting rights to continue.

