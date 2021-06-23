Though Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, she must still earn her spot on the Olympic team
Even the best gymnasts in the world need to practice, and they're doing it in downtown St. Louis this week.
Wednesday morning, gymnastics star Simone Biles practiced at The Dome ahead of the Olympic trials. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist captured video as she worked on her uneven bars and balance beam routines.
Biles arrived in St. Louis Tuesday. She tweeted out a message to her 1.2 million followers showing her sitting across the street from the Arch.
"Can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream," the message read.
Though Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the world, she must still earn her spot on the Olympic team. Biles and other Olympic hopefuls will compete at The Dome.
The men's trials begin Thursday and the women's trials begin Friday. If you don't have tickets to watch in person, here's how you can watch on TV and online:
June 24: Men, Day 1 – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN and livestreaming
Men Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 6:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com
June 25: Women, Day 1 – 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming
Women Day 1 Apparatus Feed – 8 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com
June 26: Men, Day 2 – 3 p.m. on the Olympic Channel and 4 p.m. on NBC and streaming
Men Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 3 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com
June 27: Women, Day 2 – 8:30 p.m. on NBC and streaming
Women Day 2 Apparatus Feed – 8:30 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com
