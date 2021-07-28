This past February, Winter Storm Uri devastated Texas and left millions of residents struggling to survive in freezing temperatures, without power, heat or hot water. As temperatures plummeted and residents across the Midwest tried to stay warm, the demand for heating needs skyrocketed and the system couldn’t keep up.
While the disaster unfolded, and supply shortages were felt across the country, the STL Pipeline proved to be critical infrastructure to our region, continuing to deliver reliable, affordable natural gas to eastern Missouri, ensuring that our customers, including vulnerable populations, stayed warm and safe.
But now, a recent court decision could shut down the STL Pipeline, putting customers in the St. Louis region at risk of soaring energy bills and natural gas shortages that could leave as many as 400,000 homes and businesses without natural gas service this winter.
Spire Missouri has been supplying affordable, reliable and clean natural gas to customers in the greater St. Louis region for more than 160 years. In 2015, Spire Missouri identified a critical infrastructure need to ensure reliable, affordable gas service for our customers and the STL Pipeline project was born.
In 2018, the STL Pipeline project was approved, after a two-year rigorous regulatory review process. Since becoming fully operational in 2019, the STL Pipeline has been a critical source of energy for more than 650,000 Missouri homes and businesses. In fact, during Winter Storm Uri, the STL Pipeline ensured the St. Louis region avoided supply disruptions and saved customers up to $300 million over the course of the weather event.
For most of us, the next winter heating season may seem distant, but we’re preparing for it now. Recent legal and regulatory developments could threaten the steady source of energy our customers in greater St. Louis have come to depend on.
On June 22, 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the New York-based Environmental Defense Fund, which challenged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the government agency that regulates pipeline infrastructure. The court’s ruling vacated STL Pipeline’s approval, striking a serious blow to our community. This means that while Spire Missouri can continue to rely on the STL Pipeline so that you and other customers can heat homes and cook meals today, its future use could be stopped or interrupted in the weeks or months to come.
The reality is if the STL Pipeline is not in service this upcoming winter, Spire Missouri may not be able to meet customer demand and customers could unexpectedly see their heat and hot water unavailable when they need it most. And that could spell disaster for countless customers in the St. Louis region, particularly the most vulnerable like seniors, those with health issues and limited-income customers who depend upon reliable, affordable energy.
According to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, people who are already vulnerable, including limited-income and other marginalized communities, have more challenges preparing for and coping with extreme weather-related events and are expected to experience greater impacts.
But this doesn’t have to happen. STL Pipeline has already been built and is serving St. Louis customers today. It’s not too late for regulators to prevent this loss of service for St. Louis families and business owners. There are processes in place for the FERC to quickly evaluate the issues that the DC Circuit Court raised to keep the STL Pipeline in service.
At Spire Missouri, we are committed to doing what’s right for our customers and delivering the essential energy they rely on every winter. The opportunity to serve you and the entire community, to the very best of our abilities, is our commitment and our privilege. And the STL Pipeline is a clear part of that service. That’s why we want you to know that we’re continuing to work with the FERC to keep the STL Pipeline in service and ensure that the St. Louis region has the reliable, affordable energy supply needed to fuel our economy today and for years to come.
Scott Carter, President, Spire Missouri
Learn more about STL Pipeline and why the St. Louis region relies on it every day.
