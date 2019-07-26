Black family

Fathers United to Raise Awareness will present A Salute to the Black Family 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Union Memorial United Methodist Church Campus, 5436 Bartmer Ave. in St. Louis. The event will feature community forums, resources, children’s activities and enrichment programs, a computer village with robotics for kids, music workshop, free clothes, a Youth Holy Happy Hour, and free food and beverages! The theme is “Celebrating Our History, Our Heritage, Our Culture and Our Future!” For more information, call 314-367-8314.

