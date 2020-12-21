After the passage in May of a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief and financial stimulus package by the U.S. House of Representatives, a Senate proposal in July foundered, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, refused to return to the table before the presidential election. Last week, McConnell finally conceded that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the Electoral College vote for president and vice president, and began seriously considering a bipartisan deal in response to the pandemic.
Now with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. at its worst and the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs fast approaching, McConnell’s job as majority leader and the Senate's Republican majority are at stake.
The $900 billion coronavirus relief and stimulus package includes the following:
-$600 checks paid directly to most Americans
-$300 in federal unemployment benefits a week
-$325 billion for small business loans, $20 billion set aside for businesses in low income neighborhoods
-$69 billion for coronavirus vaccine distribution
-$25 billion for rental assistance and an extension of the moratorium on evictions
-$13 billion for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits
-$1.3 billion federal loan forgiveness for students of historically Black colleges and universities
Sunday, Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed the “Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021,” to provide fiscal year appropriations to federal agencies through Monday, Dec. 21, which gives the Congress time to pass final legislation for the $900 million relief and stimulus bill, as well as the $1.4 trillion needed to fund the government until Sept. 30, 2021.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear that while likely to be passed, the legislation that Congress will vote on Monday is not sufficient help for Americans in crises as the virus rages on, but it's a beginning that will be followed up quickly with a major push for legislation and relief measures under the Biden/Harris administration.
Sources: cnbc.com, politico.com and washingtonpost.com
