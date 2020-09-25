Thursday night, 'Expect Us' activists stopped traffic on the 64 interstate freeway at Jefferson and held a twenty minute vigil to honor Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky.
A day earlier, Sept. 23, the Grand Jury declined to charge the officers, despite the fact that the City of Louisville, Kentucky agreed to a $12 million settlement of the civil suit brought against the city by the family for the wrongful death of Breonna by police.
