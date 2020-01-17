On January 15, the Ethical Society of Police released the official statement below addressing the federal lawsuit filed by Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and racial bias in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) hasn’t agreed with some of the decisions of the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney, Kimberly Gardner, or any other elected or appointed official in the City of St. Louis; however, we will not dismiss the Circuit Attorney’s lawsuit as being unsubstantiated when it comes to the racial climate in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD).
Whether the City of St. Louis or the St. Louis Police Officers Association (SLPOA) agrees with the Circuit Attorney’s lawsuit or not, denying racial biases are rampant is a slap in the face to minority and non-minority officers with whom we are proud to serve. The City of St. Louis and the SLPOA had another opportunity to address the racial climate in SLMPD, but once again, they have chosen to deny that racial biases are a part of the culture of SLMPD.
The statement released by the City of St. Louis about the Circuit Attorney’s lawsuit states it’s “meritless” when we all know there is a long history of racial discrimination in SLMPD that has never been adequately addressed by the City of St. Louis, the SLPOA, and leadership in SLMPD.
Furthermore, the City of St. Louis is aware ESOP was founded as a separate police association from the SLPOA because of racial discrimination in SLMPD and a lack of equal representation by the SLPOA for their black officers. We have repeatedly highlighted the disparities along racial lines with discipline, promotions, and job placement; therefore, the Circuit Attorney stating she has experienced racial bias at the hands of some SLMPD officers is far from “meritless.”
We ask the City of St. Louis to explain why Captain Ryan Cousins was awarded $1.1 million in a racial discrimination lawsuit in June.
We ask the City of St. Louis to explain the cover-up and treatment of Detective Luther Hall, who stated he was beaten like “Rodney King” by numerous white SLMPD/SLPOA Officers, while his partner who is white was untouched.
We ask the City of St. Louis to explain the rampant corruption involved in the investigation of Retired/Disabled Police Officer Milton Green, who was shot in June of 2017, months before the brutal beating of Det. Hall by a white SLMPD/SLPOA Officer.
We ask the City of St. Louis to explain why there are at least 30 pending lawsuits from the Jason Stockley protest.
We also ask the City of St. Louis to explain why SLMPD has made few substantial steps to address why 60 percent of black officers leave SLMPD within seven years and why there is no cultural competency training in place post-Ferguson and the Plain View Project, which again exposed a racial divide in SLMPD.
Before and after the Ferguson unrest, we repeatedly suggested SLMPD leadership and the City of St. Louis provide yearly in-house diversity training, address the hiring and background practices that adversely harm black candidates with hiring and promotions, begin the process of working with outside organizations like the Center for Policing Equity to dismantle racism, to employ social workers in SLMPD, and to provide all officers with yearly Equal Employment Opportunity Training.
Most of our suggestions have not been implemented or have been ignored.
Unfortunately, until the City of St. Louis and SLMPD recognizes the racial divide in SLMPD and implement our suggestions, we will continue to be national news for allegations of racial discrimination.
A powerful move
At a January 15 press conference held at ESOP’s headquarters, The St. Louis American asked what the police union and police officials could do to help curb the racism in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Heather Taylor, president of ESOP, responded.
“It would be a powerful move if we ever heard the police union come out and state that protestors, activists, Milton Green, Luther Hall and some of the issues that African-American officers face are valid and they’re accurate and they are going to stand with us and their African-American members and other minority members and members who are not African-American or either that want change,” Taylor said.
“That would be a powerful move, instead of putting out memes of the circuit attorney and racist, homophobic and vile statements about women as well — instead of targeting people. Let’s do that.”
SLPOA responds
The St. Louis Police Officers Association issued its own press release about Gardner’s lawsuit on January 13.
Gardner filed the suit in federal district court alleging racial discrimination against her by the police union, its business manager, the City of St. Louis, the special prosecutor appointed to investigate Gardner’s office and a retired police officer who sued Gardner over her unlawful use of tax dollars to pay for her personal lawyers.
The union called the suit nothing more than a frantic ploy to distract the public from Gardner’s court-ordered deposition on Wednesday related to a special prosecutor’s probe into the criminal conduct of Gardner’s handpicked investigator, William Don Tisaby, who has been charged with six counts of perjury and tampering with evidence by a grand jury. The union called Gardner’s suit “frivolous and without merit.”
The union said that by filing the suit, Gardner has eroded any faith in her on the part of the public and the police that might have remained following her abysmal performance in her first three years in office.
“This is a prosecutor who has declared war on crime victims and the police officers sworn to protect them,” a statement by the union read. “She’s turned murderers and other violent criminals loose to prey on St. Louis’ most vulnerable citizens and has time and time again falsely accused police of wrongdoing. The streets of this city have become ‘the Killing Fields’ as the direct result of Gardner’s actions and inaction.”
The statement went onto say, “The union believes this is a grand distraction meant to misdirect the attention that Gardner’s deposition is sure to generate. The union believes that a thorough investigation will show that Gardner suborned perjury in the Tisaby case and that she also suborned perjury in the Bomber O’Brien’s case that was recently dismissed by a St. Louis judge in a scathing rebuke of Gardner and her office. This is a last-ditch, pathetic attempt to avoid answerability for her conduct and possible criminal acts.”
The police union said that Gardner has betrayed the public trust and has created a conflict in any case where a police union member is a witness, victim or suspect. The union said it would petition the circuit court in St. Louis to disqualify Gardner and her office from being involved in any such cases.
The union also planned to demand that City Hall launch a probe into who is paying for the lawsuit. The City Counselor has previously issued an opinion that the City of St. Louis cannot lawfully fund the many legal actions that Gardner has launched on her own behalf.
The union renewed its call for Gardner to step down or to be removed from office through any lawful means available.
