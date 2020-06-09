St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 72F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.