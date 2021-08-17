The city of St. Louis, the city’s municipal court and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office have announced that they are co-sponsoring “Warrant Forgiveness Days” later this month, and city officials are adding an additional incentive.
COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on site and proof of full vaccination could mean $100 off court costs or existing fines for Municipal Court cases.
“The city is ready to work alongside judicial and enforcement partners to help thousands of St. Louisans set aside outstanding warrants for non-violent offenses and encourage them to get them vaccinated against COVID-19,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a news release.
“These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health. We have to work together to protect public health and public safety, and I’m grateful to the courts for their leadership on this issue.”
City officials estimate there are roughly 140,000 warrants eligible for participation in the program, with the vast majority (138,000) able to take advantage of the Municipal Court full vaccination incentive.
“In the midst of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, City Court is pleased to support our public safety mission and Mayor Jones’ initiatives to promote vaccination by offering our Warrant Forgiveness Days program for the fourth consecutive year, along with the opportunity for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time,” said Administrative City Court Judge Newton McCoy.
“City Court is also pleased to encourage vaccination by a reduction of outstanding fine balances of up to $100 upon proof of full vaccination.”
Participants should bring a valid photo ID, phone, and provide a valid email address, if they have one. Participating individuals will not be subject to arrest at these events.
Other services and activities will be offered during Warrant Forgiveness Days including food trucks, city departments offering on-site rental assistance, and more.
The events are scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, August 27 at the Circuit Court Building (10 North Tucker Blvd) and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 at the Municipal Court Building (1520 Market Street).
Individuals who have warrants before the Circuit Court should call and verify if they are eligible. Warrant forgiveness for Circuit Court warrants will only be available on August 27. For inquiries, call (314) 641-8214.
