The federal government executed 40-year-old Brandon Bernard last week, making him the ninth man killed by our federal government in 2020, after 17 years of no federal executions at all.
In the weeks before he is possibly dragged kicking and screaming out of office, President Donald Trump is engaging in what many commenters have called a “spree” of killing. As of this writing, he has rushed to take 10 human lives before leaving office, and is on track to authorize the killing of three more people. Six out of these 13 people are Black.
His Justice Department is giving itself a wider latitude in how it can execute federal inmates who face death sentences, including nitrogen gas, electrocution or firing squad.
Brandon Bernard, was convicted in 2000 of two counts of murder. He committed these crimes at the age of 18. He leaves behind a teenage daughter who personally begged the president to spare her father. He leaves behind the death-row crocheting group he started, in which inmates shared patterns for making sweaters.
Bernard wanted to live. Even the prosecutor who once pushed for him to be put on death row for a crime he committed at 18 argued this year against his execution.
Petitions adorned with pictures of his smiling face circulated all over the internet. And yet, despite this public outcry, Bernard was killed by the government.
The point of the death penalty is not, and has never been, to “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” or to deter further crime. A 2001 U.S. Department of Justice report found that the average murder rate per 100,00 people in 1999 among death penalty states was 5.5, and the average murder rate among non-death penalty states was 3.6 — meaning that as a deterrence tactic, the death penalty has never been effective. It does not make us safer.
The point of the death penalty is to terrorize the people of the United States, and to terrorize Black people in particular, who make up a disproportionate number of those executed. Capital punishment as it exists today is the direct descendant of the public lynchings used in this country to terrorize and kill Black people and uphold white power.
The death penalty, like the lynchings of this nation’s past, is a blunt and evil instrument. It was never designed to bring justice, and as such, it is long overdue that we abolish it.
Until this public blood-sacrifice is purged from our nation’s judiciary system, there will always be more people on death row, waiting in their cells for the day that it is their turn to enter that sterile execution chamber, where anonymousprison workerswill pump their bodies full of killing chemicals.
The cruelty is the point.
On the national level, President-elect Joe Biden could end federal executions — which, according to a report from the Death Penalty Information Center, made up 59% of all executions in the United States this year — with the stroke of a pen.
This same report noted that Missourians can count ourselves as residents of one of only five states that have performed executions in 2020. The Show-Me state also holds the shameful title of first state to execute someone during the coronavirus pandemic with the execution of Walter Barton in May.
Instead of bearing this statewide shame, we in Missouri could do things differently. We could and should become the 29th state to abolish this unspeakable act. The last bill suggesting this was submitted in 2016, and never made it past the state Senate, while our neighbors in Illinois, meanwhile, have prohibited the death penalty since 2011.
Of course, death in the U.S. prison system is not limited to the formal death penalty. Lack of decent food, health care, and social and mental support kills people in our jails every day, making many life sentences death sentences by default.
This year, that fact is particularly obvious: according to data from the Marshall Project, 20% of Missouri inmates are or have been infected with COVID-19.
So, if we want to truly say we have ended the death penalty, we must also commit to examining whether the horrific conditions we allow in our prison system are truly any better than death.
But in order to start walking down the road to an effective and humane justice system, there are certain basic things that can and should be done now: most importantly, ending the cruel uncertainty forced upon the more than2,600 people currently on death row in the U.S.
There has been enough senseless death this year due to plague and due to violence. There is no moral or political good to be found in adding to that list of dead.
