Homeless advocates gave blankets to about 20 unhoused individuals downtown last night (Sunday, May 3), who slept on the ground in the parks downtown around 14th and Market streets.
The night before, a majority of these individuals slept in tents.
On Sunday morning, City of St. Louis officials took down the tents, after a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order request on May 1 to prevent the City of St. Louis Department of Health from vacating the tent encampments downtown. The city also removed the hand-washing stations and restrooms they had previously placed near the encampments. Advocates said anywhere from 15 to 40 people were sleeping in downtown parks on a regular basis prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they started using tents at the beginning of April in response to the outbreak.
“Our friend who had a tent and came back after the eviction yesterday said, ‘I now understand it’s more important for dogs to run free than humans to have a tent,’” said Alex Cohen, a member of the Tent Mission STL, a grassroots group that has been aiding the tent encampments downtown. “He said, ‘I guess I’ll sleep where I’ve always slept but now without a tent again.’”
During the federal hearing on May 1, city counselors told a federal judge that they had beds for everyone who wanted one. They argued that the reason they wanted to tear down the tents was because they posed a “high risk for the spread of COVID-19.” Homeless advocates and a medical doctor opposed the decision, saying that it went against federal health guidelines of keeping homeless encampments contained during the pandemic.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, volunteer advocates with Tent Mission STL compiled a list of six individuals who had their tents taken away that morning and were willing to go into shelters. Amy Bickford, the city’s director of homeless services, had requested that advocates compile the list, Cohen said. However at 3 p.m., Bickford told advocates that she and her team were done for the day and they wouldn’t be placing people, according to text messages sent from Bickford to Tent Mission STL members.
The St. Louis American reached out to Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, who has been working closely with the Tent Mission STL group, and Steve Conway, the mayor’s chief of staff, for a response.
Conway said one of the people on the list was banned and two refused to go to the Buder Park Recreation Center, which is a congregate shelter in a gymnasium.
“The outreach workers placed everyone in the parks in housing, plus all others that just showed up from other encampments and otherwise,” Edwards told the American on Sunday night. “Placements today started at 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. Everyone at or near the parks was placed prior to the workers leaving today. I was advised that a couple hours after the outreach workers left one of the parks, more folk showed up. Outreach will continue tomorrow.”
Sharon Morrow is a member of the Tent Mission STL, who has been working as a volunteer for four years with several organizations that serve the unhoused year round. Morrow said that Edwards’ comment that people came from other places to get shelter doesn’t take into account that these individuals are nomadic.
“Sadly, the city does not have many relationships with the folks on the streets,” Morrow said. “They have no idea who is where. It’s hard to have relationships if you are not present. And the city is definitely not present. The city seems to be more concerned that housed people see tents than the most vulnerable in our city.”
Edwards said that police would not arrest anyone who was sleeping in the park after curfew or have any encounters with those at the park, “so long as no tents are stood up.”
Morrow said Edwards’ description and timeline of what happened on Sunday was not accurate.
“We have worked tirelessly, for weeks begging to work with the city, instead we are met with misrepresentation of the truth, and PR stunts,” Morrow said. “These types of comments just perpetuate the mistrust between the city’s department of human services and outreach teams, as well as the unhoused.”
Mayor Lyda Krewson said this weekend 61 individuals were placed in shelters or hotel rooms from the encampments, during her Facebook live briefing at noon on Monday, May 4. She said the volunteer outreach workers, who work year round with the homeless population, were “so instrumental in assisting with this process.”
Krewson also said that the city is closing the downtown parks for cleaning and “restoration.”
“We’ve got to do some grass cutting and restoring of turf,” she said. “We’ll be working a little while for that to get that done. They are closed right now so we can clean them.”
