Developer Paul McKee’s stubbornness will soon be met with more protests as the battle to force a name change for a medical facility carrying the name, Homer G. Phillips Hospital continues.
A community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday at Southside Wellness Center to discuss tactics and also pressure St. Louis Board of Aldermen members to support a city resolution condemning use of Homer G. Phillips Hospital on McKee’s small, three-bed facility.
Community organizer Walle Amusa said the group that held the public hearing at City Hall also supported the protest at the medical facility on Jefferson Avenue.
“We are meeting again to basically launch a petition drive,” said community organizer Walle Amusa.
“The meeting will gather community support, sentiment and call on leadership in the community. It’s a simple request (asking) Paul McKee and the medical facility’s board of directors to change the name.”
The group, which held a protest outside the facility at Jefferson and Cass on Nov. 13, worked with Alderwoman Sharon Tyus of the 1st Ward to create Resolution 138, which has passed from the Board of Aldermen health committee to the full board.
“Our hope is that many other aldermen will support the resolution and pass it along so Mr. McKee and his private clinic board of directors can understand that the name Homer G. Hospital is not theirs to take,” Amusa said.
“The name was originally granted by the aldermen in the 1930s, and it is kind of preposterous that a private developer of a three-bed clinic would appropriate it to himself. It’s a simple case of moral decency. When a private individual and developer thinks it’s okay to appropriate the legacy of a people, we have very serious problems.”
The American left voicemails and sent emails to State Sen. Karla May to get her stance on the highly publicized issue and resolution 138. State Sen. Steve Roberts Jr. said he needed to review the resolution before giving a comment on the document, and the issue of naming the medical facility after Homer G. Phillips.
Mayor Tishaura Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green, and Congresswoman Cori Bush have already announced their support for the name change for McKee’s clinic.
Repeated attempts for a comment from Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed have not been answered.
Ollie Stewart, Southside Wellness Center director, said she and other protest organizers still seek an audience with McKee and his board members.
“We tried to get him to come to a meeting with the Board of Alderman to ask politely if he could change the name,” she said.
“Homer G. Phillips meant more to the Black community to the economy than what is being said. When the hospital was open, the people in that area had jobs, homes, black businesses, and kids going to school and college.
“I was in Ghana, and I met a lady who said her husband interned at Homer G. Phillips Hospital. She rented rooms from people in the community, a home in Glasgow, and we don’t see the dollars coming into the community anymore because we don’t have jobs.”
Stewart said when Homer G. Phillips Hospital closed in 1979, it helped create “a whole generation of poor” St. Louisans.
“They weren’t poor because they didn’t work, but because there were not good jobs in their area,” she said.
“They had to leave because they didn’t have insurance. They went from jobs that paid $9-$10 per hour with insurance at the time, and had to find jobs that paid $3.50-$4 per hour going from house to house.”
Stewart said the group would continue to support the resolution and get the petition signed to show the community wants a name change.
“Why does he want the center to be named after Homer G. Phillips?” she asked.
“I think it’s a matter of respect, and, without asking any questions to the community, they’re saying they can do whatever they want to do, which is the thing I don’t like.
“What we hope is that McKee and the board of directors will understand that there is a growing momentum of supporters in the community, religious and otherwise, who are simply making a very simple request to change the name.”
Amusa said “there is a growing momentum of supporters in the community, religious and otherwise, who are simply making a very simple request to change the name.”
In the meantime, McKee and the facility are faced with more protests and community action.
