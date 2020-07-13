Adrienne Davis will receive one of Washington University in St. Louis’ 2020 faculty achievement awards. Davis, vice provost, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law and inaugural director of the university’s Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity, will receive the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award.
As vice provost for faculty advancement and institutional diversity, Davis has given special attention to faculty diversity and professional development, consulting with deans, department chairs and hiring chairs to support their efforts to increase the percentage of Black and Hispanic/Latinx tenured and tenure-track faculty.
She also oversees a suite of academic mentoring, leadership development and academic pipeline programs and has chaired or co-chaired key searches for senior leaders. From 2015-17, she was chair of the university’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion, which was charged with designing a university-wide plan for diversity.
Davis has written extensively on the gendered and private law dimensions of American slavery; the legal regulation of intimacy; and how law and culture converge to distribute justice. She has edited two volumes and published articles in the Stanford Law Review, the Columbia Law Review and the California Law Review, as well as numerous other articles and book chapters.
