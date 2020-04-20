Affinia Healthcare is launching three more drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations — one in Jennings, one in North St. Louis City and one in South City. Testing is free.
On Tuesday, April 21, Affinia Healthcare will begin operating a drive-thru testing station at 8960 Jennings Station Road in Jennings, in collaboration with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Services will be available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
On April 22, a site will be added at Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near North Grand Avenue in St. Louis. This station will be open weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, April 23, a third drive-thru site will be opened at Affinia Healthcare’s 3930 S. Broadway location in St. Louis. This station will be open weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Affinia Healthcare is working very hard to serve our vulnerable and under-represented communities during this crisis,” noted Dr. Kendra Holmes, chief operating officer.
Earlier this month, Affinia Healthcare established COVID-19 testing stations weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1717 Biddle Street in St. Louis, and at 6763 Page Avenue in Pagedale. Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms may call Affinia Healthcare for a screening.
“The need is urgent and critical,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, president and CEO, stated. Affinia Healthcare and our Foundation continue to be so appreciative of the trust instilled by government officials at every level, and the generous support of the Missouri Foundation for Health, St. Louis Regional Health Commission, Urban League, Community Impact Network, Beyond Housing, and various anonymous donors.”
Patients may receive an appointment at one of the five drive-thru testing locations, or be given other instructions. The phone number is (314) 833-2777.
