Affinia Healthcare will provide COVID-19 testing services at Harris-Stowe State University. Dr. Corey S. Bradford, Sr., Harris-Stowe President, requested these services from Affinia Healthcare, which will be offered from August 18th through the 21st.
Dr. Bradford stated, “As we countdown the full reopening of our campus and return to in-person classes this fall, Harris-Stowe is proud to partner with Affinia Healthcare to make reliable and timely COVID-19 testing available for our students, faculty and staff. Our students and employees remain our top priority. We want to provide our University community with comfort and assurance that we are doing all that we can to have a safe start to the 2020-2021 academic year.”
“Harris-Stowe and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play an essential role in the education of our future leaders,” remarked Dr. Kendra Holmes, Sr. VP at Affinia Healthcare. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with Harris-Stowe, the only HBCU in our region, to assure the safety of students, faculty, and staff during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Since April 2nd, Affinia Healthcare has tested more than 11,600 people for COVID-19 at several drive-through and mobile locations in under-resourced areas and COVID-19 “hotspots” in the region. Appointments are not required at Affinia Healthcare’s drive-through and mobile testing locations.
Dr. Alan Freeman, Affinia Healthcare President and CEO, said “This opportunity at Harris-Stowe University is absolutely consistent with our mission and focus on advancing health equity. Our testing efforts continue due in part to support provided by the St. Louis City Department of Health and other valued partners.”
For information regarding testing locations and hours, please call (314) 833-2777.
