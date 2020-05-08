Affinia offering free COVID-19 testing in North St. Louis

Affinia Healthcare is offering free COVID-19 tests at a mobile test site at the Victor Roberts Building, 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in North St. Louis from 9 a.m. until noon every Monday.
“We desperately needed more testing sites accessible in the area where the virus has proven most devastating.” said state Representative Steve Roberts, who arranged the site along with Affinia and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Dr. Kendra Holmes of Affinia Healthcare noted that the site is in the 63113 Zip code, “one of the hot spots in St. Louis city.
The site will be available for walk-ups, with no appointment or doctor referral necessary, at no cost. People should enter from Aubert at Page.
