Affinia Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 testing behind its health center located at 6763 Page Ave. in Pagedale Ave. A tent is set up for patients who have a testing appointment to drive or walk through.
Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms must first call Affinia Healthcare at 314-833-2777 for a phone screening and to receive a testing appointment or other instructions.
Affinia also tests for COVID-19 at 1717 Biddle St. in North St. Louis.
The Community Impact Network, Beyond Housing, and the Missouri Foundation for Health helped to support this North County testing site.
“Ensuring ready access to testing is the urgent and right thing to do in vulnerable communities where health equity gaps exist among minorities and the underserved,” said Affinia Chief Operating Officer Dr. Kendra Holmes.
For phone screening for COVID-19 testing with Affinia, call 314-831-2777.
