Affinia Healthcare was recently awarded a $940,032 grant from federal CARES Act funding by St. Louis County to provide COVID-19 testing in the county’s under-resourced areas.
Since early April, Affinia Healthcare has tested more than 12,000 people for COVID-19 at several drive-through and mobile locations in COVID-19 hotspots in the St. Louis region.
Appointments are not necessary at Affinia Healthcare’s COVID-19 testing locations. For information regarding testing locations and hours, visit affiniahealthcare.org/covid-19 or call (314) 833-2777.
