The African American Studies program at St. Louis University has been around in some capacity since the early 1970s.
It was only in 2021, however, that the program was made into a full academic department—thanks both to student and professor advocacy, and to the social movements that swept the nation following the killing of George Floyd.
“I think this moment speaks to the seriousness of the University’s approach toward intellectual production of the African diaspora and will help our faculty and students contribute to the intellectual and social aspects of Saint Louis University,” said the program’s director Christopher Tinson, Ph.D., who will become the new department’s first chair. In an interview with the American, Tinson described the 40-year path the program has taken to department status.
The program is small, but mighty: it includes four tenured professors and cross-lists courses with professors from 9 other departments. One of those four “core” professors, Vice President of Diversity and Community Engagement Jonathan Smith, passed away on Juneteenth. Smith commented on the program’s new designation in early June: “I have had the great fortune to work for every chair and director of African American Studies at Saint Louis University,” Smith said. “I am humbled. And I honor and respect and love the work that each of them did to bring this department into the current moment.”
The change from “program” to “department,” which might seem only nominal outside academic circles, means big things for African American Studies at SLU: the department now has control over more of their own hiring, can tenure more Professors, and can exert more impact over the curriculum at the University as a whole.
While the George Floyd protests are what pushed the university to finally bestow departmental status on the African American Studies program, the program has been at the center of social change and advocacy efforts there since at least 2014. During the Ferguson uprising, SLU students and professors could be found in the streets, and brought their protest to their home campus, too.
“Our students started looking at the universities,” Tinson said. “They always do. They say, I’m a student here, what are we doing? That’s always the energy that happens.” In 2014 and 2015, this led to the well-known “Clocktower Accords”: an occupation of SLU’s campus by massive numbers of students, which pushed the University to further its commitments to diversity and inclusion. One of those commitments, Tinson pointed out, was to direct more funding into African American studies. The accords do not mention departmentalization specifically, because, Tinson said, “community members, they didn’t really know to ask for something like that. But they identify African American Studies as part of the transformation that the university should embrace to bring us more into the center of the campus, rather than the periphery.”
Tinson came to SLU as a full time faculty member in 2018, at a time in which he said the activist energy on campus seemed to have hit a lull: in the aftermath of the Ferguson and Stockley protests in 2014-15 and 2017, students and community members were tired. “You guys had already gone through the fever pitch of Mike Brown, the Stockley trial…and when I got here, I kind of expected that same kind of energy,” he said.
That energy emerged, though, in the summer of 2020, as protests proliferated across the United States and the globe.
“I think…we caught ourselves in a moment where we couldn’t turn away. Many of our students and faculty were participants in many of the movements, the efforts to call attention to things like police brutality. Close the Workhouse, locally, but also nationwide, just the attention on police brutality,” Tinson said. And in that atmosphere, the already-written proposal for the departmentalization of African American studies was passed unanimously.
I got a lot of good questions, but I didn’t get any pushback, and I didn’t get any stubbornness or unwillingness to engage,” Tinson said of the university’s administration. “They were ready to listen. We got unanimous support from the trustees. But I think it wouldn’t have been as accelerated were it not for Minneapolis.”
Now, Tinson said, the program will be able to expand its offerings—and will be able to reiterate to its students that African American studies is, indeed, “not peripheral” but is a crucial field of study.
“When you’re seen as a legitimate intellectual enterprise with a move like this, it lets the students really have faith in what they’re studying in your class, rather than them thinking that this is just an optional view,” he said. Now, the department’s classes on subjects ranging from African diasporic literature to afrofuturism to the global influence of Black culture to the prison-industrial complex to African American psychology will be offered as a part of a framework that allows this field of study to take a central place within the university.
“It also affords us the opportunity to play a more active role in the educational needs of the greater St. Louis region,” Tinson said, “partnering with local schools and colleges, and delivering region-wide programming that extends beyond our campus for years and decades to come.”
