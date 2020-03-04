Black voters, 45 and over, were widely credited with Joe Biden’s upsurge in the Democratic Primary on Super Tuesday. Biden won 10 out of the 14 states that held primary elections on March 3, but Bernie Sanders took the biggest prize in terms of number of delegates – California.
After Super Tuesday, Biden has a total of 566 delegates, compared to Bernie Sanders’ 501 and Elizabeth Warren’s 61, according to unofficial election results.
Mike Bloomberg – whose only victory on Super Tuesday was the American Samoa caucuses (five delegates) – suspended his campaign. In the most dramatic turn in the campaign to date, Bloomberg endorsed Biden and pledged his fierce campaign machine and vast resources towards the Biden campaign.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking African American official in Congress, was credited with rallying black critical support around Biden.
Clyburn told The Hill he started talking with black lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Benny Thompson (D-Miss.), Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.), late least year about what they needed to do to help Biden.
“All of us felt he was our best hope not just to win the presidency but our best hope to maintain our majority in the House of Representatives and to split the Senate,” Clyburn told The Hill.
Warren, who also had a disappointing night, remains in the race, though an unnamed senior campaign official told Politico that she is reassessing her situation.
The Democratic nominee will be selected by delegates at the Democratic National Convention taking place July 13-16 in Milwaukee. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991 of the total 3,979 pledged delegates.
With Missouri’s primary coming up on Tuesday, March 10, volunteers for Biden, Sanders, and Warren have been knocking on local doors and calling local homes.
Warren and Bloomberg have held events in St. Louis specifically focusing on the African-American community. Cori Bush, a national surrogate and Missouri co-chair of the Sanders campaign, said she will be holding a black women’s roundtable on Sunday, March 8. This event will come at the end of his campaign’s weeklong Get Out The Vote tour in Missouri.
The American reached out to the Biden campaign regarding events or initiatives focused on the black community, but his team did not respond. At press time, Ambassador Kevin O'Malley and former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan were scheduled to campaign for Biden in Jefferson City on Wednesday evening.
Biden is scheduled to appear in St. Louis on Saturday, March 7 for a community event at 11 a.m., but the location was unknown at press.
Biden’s support from largely older African-American voters helped carry him to victory on Super Tuesday in the Southern states — especially Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.
However, in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota and Vermont, black voters were half as likely as those in the South to support Biden, according to a NBS news poll. A large division among black voters is age: black voters under 45 were about three times as likely to support Sanders than those 45 and over, NBC News reported.
In Missouri, black voters are one-fifth of the Democratic electorate, according to NPR, and Sanders lost the state primary to Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point in 2016.
At the recent Warren and Bloomberg campaign events, black attendees said they were looking for a candidate with “race-forward policies,” and not “race-neutral policies.” They want a plan specifically outlined for the African-American community.
At a Black Womxn For Warren panel on February 29 in Old North, social worker Jennifer Drake said that black women are the most predictable Democratic voting bloc, and therefore hear the least from candidates. That was what motivated this coalition of black women in St. Louis to get involved in the primary, Drake said.
“There are material differences between the candidates that matter a lot for the lives of black women, for the black children we raise and the communities we care about,” Drake said. “If you are ignorant to gender and race in your policies about economics, then that makes it easy to erase a particular population.”
What sets Warren apart from other candidates, Drake said, was “her way of bringing race, class and gender in her policies.” She cited the way Warren talks about the wealth gap in her Working Agenda for Black America. The agenda includes providing $7 billion in funding to provide grants to entrepreneurs of color, a plan to cancel student debt and programs to help first-time black homebuyers. Drake said the black community needs investment.
“They don’t need financial literacy class, like we don’t know what money is,” Drake said. “I know what money is. I just don’t have it.”
On March 8, Cori Bush, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO) in the August primary, will be hosting the black women’s roundtable on Sanders.
“I’ve always felt I didn’t have a voice as a black woman,” Bush said. “We need a space where we could hear the person who will be the next POTUS tell us what he will be able to do for our community.”
Some of those plans include helping startup businesses, raising the minimum wage, cancelling student debt and making sure each person has health insurance, she said.
Bush said, “All of those things change the lives of the black community in the St. Louis area.”
Polls for Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, and close at 7 p.m.
