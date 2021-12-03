St. Louis City firemen from Engine House 13 assist seniors in being removed from a Call-A-Ride bus Thur. Dec. 2, 2021 after the rear tire fell into a unmarked small sink hole at Wells Ave. and Clara. One person was transported to the hospital with not-life threatening injuries.
featured
Local News
After sink hole incident, St. Louis City firemen from Engine House 13 assist seniors
- Wiley Price | The St. Louis American
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Spire’s communication with customers to be investigated
- Black leaders rip Rittenhouse acquittal
- Entrepreneur TeByron Graham surviving, thriving during pandemic
- Rosanna Smith named manager at First Community Credit Union
- Emergency Rental Assistance
- Tyus, other aldermen rebuke McKee with resolution
- Dr. James T. Minor named SIUE’s 10th Chancellor
- Atlanta's urban farms make a stand against food-redlining
- You’ll soon get to hoop in St. Louis’ two biggest parks
- County Executive Page tears into Missouri judge on lifting mask mandate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.