Longtime Alderman Samuel L. Moore III, who represented St. Louis’ Fourth Ward in North St. Louis, passed away Tuesday, February 25 at the age of 71.
“When he didn’t make it this year to the candlelight service, I knew he was sick,” said Jeanette Culpepper, his lifelong friend, who hosts an annual New Year’s Eve vigil for victims of gun violence.
“We grew up at church together from kids,” Culpepper said. They worshipped at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ. “When his father got his own church, and my father got his, we still stayed together up under the bishop at Williams Temple,” Culpepper said.
Current Williams Temple COGIC Senior Pastor Bishop Lawrence Wooten was still weeping quietly when reached in Atlanta, where he is attending a COGIC meeting and heard the news.
“He was a very close friend,” Bishop Wooten said. “We worked together for the betterment of our neighborhoods and communities. “He was a genuine, loving person, a caring person.”
Bishop Wooten remembered Moore as instrumental to the success of St. Louis hosting the mammoth COGIC Holy Convocation for 10 years, bringing $43 million in revenue to the city.
“Sam was instrumental in getting things we needed to accommodate people,” Bishop Wooten said. “We fed thousands of people, gave out groceries. We were just buddies in our work of Lord and the people of the community.”
Moore had represented the 4th Ward since 2007. He was known for fighting fervently at the Board of Aldermen for more resources for his ward, along with all the neighborhoods north of Delmar.
“This is one city called St. Louis; it’s not two cities,” Moore told The American last summer. “It’s hideous. They live like the Jetsons. We live like the Flintstones, but we are not having ‘a gay old time.’ This is the Third World. Our tax dollars pay for a better quality of life. We are being cheated out of our tax dollars.”
These kinds of speeches were commonly heard when Moore debated various board bills that came before the committees he sat on, including the Neighborhood Development Committee and the Transportation and Commerce Committee.
Moore often would testify wearing blue jeans, sneakers, a loose-fitting casual shirt and a ball cap. Though a churchgoing and devout man who looked sharp in a suit, he often dressed like the young men in the street. He once said before the board, “I dress like this ‘cause I’m a ‘hood rat.”
Alderman John Muhammad-Collins (D-Ward 21) said he first met Moore when Moore visited his middle school. When he saw him again two months later, Moore still remembered his name and even gave him his phone number.
“If it wasn’t for Sam Moore, I wouldn’t be an alderman,” Muhammad-Collins said. “He’s been my mentor since I was 13. It’s heartbreaking.”
Muhammad-Collins was with the Moore family in the afternoon after his passing, helping to make arrangements. He said arrangements are forthcoming.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay said, “The ‘Governor’ was a true servant of the people and the historic Ville neighborhood that he loved so much. He was a champion of the Ville’s rich history and a great friend and mentor to me. I send my deepest condolences to his wonderful family and friends who will miss him dearly, as will I.”
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said on Twitter, “I’m so deeply saddened at the loss of my spiritual advisor, best friend and brother Alderman Sam Moore. Words cannot express the sorrow in my heart with the loss of such a dear friend. Please hold his family and our entire St. Louis Board of Aldermen in your heart during this difficult time.”
Mayor Lyda Krewson said Moore was “a dedicated representative, a man of the people, and a good friend.”
This fall, Krewson presented Moore with an official Mayor Proclamation, declaring October 13 “Elder Samuel L. Moore, III Day” in the City of St. Louis.
Bishop Wooten will miss a singer along with a dear friend and alderman. “Sam was a singer who would always bless us with songs at a meeting,” Bishop Wooten said. “He was a great singer. He would always give us a little rendition a cappella.”
Bishop Wooten continued to weep quietly as he said, “He was a great humanitarian and lover of people, so down to earth.”
