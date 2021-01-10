Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, criticized an effort by Missouri House Republicans to try to undermine the American electoral system in December.
"It's ludicrous that Missouri GOP leaders are wasting taxpayer's dollars and trying to undo the will of millions of people's votes. There was no result of any voter fraud to overturn the election. We are in a pandemic; now is not the time to play games as people are dying due to COVID."
Republican Leadership in the House extended a special session last month to introduce a nonbinding resolution to further instill doubt in the election results.
"The House will use your taxpayer dollars to bring state representatives back to the capital to engage with this meaningless resolution that will do nothing of substance," Aldridge said. "Even the Senate knows this garbage is a waste of time since they have adjourned until regular session starts back up in January."
Despite no evidence of election fraud, over 60 Missouri State Representatives signed a letter in December which endorsed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's "amicus brief" support of the Texas legal effort to undo election results in the following states which President-elect Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
