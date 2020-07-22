On Tuesday, July 21, the Board of Education approved the Hazelwood School District Reopening and Pandemic Plan 2020-2021 School Year. The district intends on implementing Contingency Phase 2 of the plan, which calls for all district students to begin the school year in the 100% virtual school model. When the conditions related to COVID-19 improve, a blended school model (virtual & in-person school) will become an option.
“The Hazelwood School District plan and its contingencies are evidence that the safety of our school community is our top priority,” said Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, Superintendent of HSD. “We have listened to our stakeholders and believe this is the best way forward.”
On June 8, the district circulated a survey of the plan. More than 5,100 stakeholders (parents, students, and staff) provided responses about a variety of topics, including virtual school, in-person school, and transportation needs. Additionally, the district held three public forums to collect public input.
The district has also consulted with public health officials throughout the process to develop best practices for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic during the school year. The consultation has led to the district implementing unprecedented safety measures.
At the conclusion of the input process, the Hazelwood School District Reopening and Pandemic Plan 2020-2021 School Year was created. The plan gives families the choice of selecting a 100% virtual school option or a blended school option that includes virtual and in-person school. However, based on current concerns about COVID-19, all students will begin the school year in Contingency Phase 2 (100% virtual school). The district is still asking families to make an education model selection by July 24 to assist in the planning process.
The complete plan will be added to the district’s website July 22.
