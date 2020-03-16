Effective immediately, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to patients and hospital employees, SSM Health is reducing the numbers of visitors a patient may receive at at time in order to keep our patients, visitors and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further notice, each patient will only be allowed two visitors at a time. Given SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital’s large number of semi-private rooms, they are considering limiting visitors to one per patient later this week. In addition, no children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit any patient at any facility, including siblings.
All visitors will also be asked to wash their hands prior to and after any visit. They may also be asked to wear a mask or gown in some situations.
Anyone who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to visit. In addition, if you are feeling sick you can be screened for the virus virtually by visiting www.ssmhealth.com/covid19.
SSM Health says these proactive steps ensure the continued safety of its patients, visitors, physicians, staff and communities.
