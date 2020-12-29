Congresswoman Karen Bass and Dr. Everett Ward

Congresswoman Karen Bass and Dr. Everett Ward
BALTIMORE, MD Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President Dr. Everett B. Ward is urging the U.S. Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 (H.R. 7120) after the officer-involved shooting deaths in Columbus, Ohio, of Casey Goodson, Jr., and Andre Maurice Hill.
 
"There is no holiday season for the assault and murder of African American men by police officers” said Dr. Everett B. Ward. “The freelance authority to assault and murder African American men must end.”

The call for an investigation into Officer Adam Coy comes after he fatally shot Hill early last Tuesday morning during a non-emergency call. Video released by the City of Columbus shows that Coy turned on his body camera only after the shots were fired. The body camera video shows at least six minutes passed before any aid was rendered to Hill who was unarmed.
 
“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. calls for an FBI investigation into this shooting and stronger legislation to record and document police misconduct,” said Dr. Ward.
 
A Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy killed Goodson, Jr. on December 4th. Dr. Ward emphasizes that quicker and more robust action is needed in both Columbus, Ohio, officer-involved shootings.
 
“For 114 years, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has worked in Black communities and communities of color across the nation towards the American ideal of justice for all,” said Dr. Ward. “We should not have to wait a moment longer for our leaders to prove their belief and commitment to the same ideals.”
 
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 (H.R. 7120) establishes federal standards and police accountability as well as the National Police Misconduct Registry. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is requesting American citizens connect with their respective United States Senators to seek passage of H.R. 7120.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.