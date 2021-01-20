Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, recites her poem, "The Hill We Climb" near the end of the Inaugural ceremonies after Joe Biden took the oath to become the 46th president and Kamala Harris took the oath to become vice president of the United States.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Amanda Gorman, the 22 year-old African American poet from Los Angeles, read the poem "The Hill We Climb" at the Inaugural ceremonies, in Washington, D.C.  Gorman, who is the first National Youth Poet Laureate in this country, asserted in her poem that America must "Rebuild, reconcile and recover." 

Gorman captured the hearts and minds of many throughout the nation on the emotional and hard-won day following the swearing in of President Biden and Vice president Harris.

The poem appears in its entirety in Los Angeles magazine:  https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/read-amanda-gormans-inauguration-poem-the-hill-we-climb/

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.