On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Amanda Gorman, the 22 year-old African American poet from Los Angeles, read the poem "The Hill We Climb" at the Inaugural ceremonies, in Washington, D.C. Gorman, who is the first National Youth Poet Laureate in this country, asserted in her poem that America must "Rebuild, reconcile and recover."
Gorman captured the hearts and minds of many throughout the nation on the emotional and hard-won day following the swearing in of President Biden and Vice president Harris.
The poem appears in its entirety in Los Angeles magazine: https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/read-amanda-gormans-inauguration-poem-the-hill-we-climb/
