According to the National Center on Disability and Journalism, African Americans have the highest number of people in poverty living with disabilities across all segments of the population. In 2020, 22 percent of Black Americans with disabilities were living in poverty, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020 the jobless rate for individuals living with disabilities for Hispanics was 16.8 percent, with Blacks at 16.3, and Asians at 15.7, compared to 11.6 percent for whites.
While people with disabilities have traditionally faced significant barriers to employment, for people of color with disabilities, entering and staying in the workforce can be especially challenging. These traditional barriers have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it more difficult and more dangerous for this segment of workers to remain employed.
As the U.S. rebuilds toward a full economic recovery, we cannot lose sight of the fact that recovery also needs to include rebuilding and increasing access to quality employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
Workers with disabilities create a positive economic impact in our nation and region. For over 35 years, Centene has been committed to removing barriers that prevent people from accessing high-quality healthcare. Members of the Centene team with disabilities bring valuable life experience to our work culture, as well as an unparalleled understanding of the barriers that many people face each day.
Thirty-one years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became a law, enabling people with disabilities equal opportunity to live and work free from discrimination. While the ADA removed discrimination as a major barrier to employment, negative societal attitudes about people with disabilities being viable job candidates still persists.
In collaboration with the disability community, employers have made significant progress in the development of innovative strategies designed to provide quality jobs and careers for people with disabilities. This includes being intentional about the design of accessible workplaces, as well as the creation of open and inclusive work cultures. But despite this progress, there is still much more for us to do.
Full access and participation in community life is critical to the economic stability and overall security and wellbeing of people with disabilities. In addition to creating accessible workplaces, U.S. businesses must actively support the advancement of public policies that promote accessible and affordable housing and accessible transportation options.
In October, as part of National Disability Employment Awareness month, Centene and the Starkloff Disability Institute joined companies across the region to celebrate the leadership, talent, skill, ability and experiences of employees with disabilities. Together, we challenge business leaders to take bold actions, within their organizations, and beyond, to build and maintain accessible communities and workplaces. America’s recovery is on the horizon. Let us commit to leaving no person behind, including people with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.