Angela Brown was named chief executive officer of the St. Louis Regional Health Commission, following a nationwide search and serving as acting CEO for almost a year.
While working on RHC health initiatives as director of operations, Brown was instrumental in developing and implementing Gateway to Health, a federal $30 million a year program that ensures access to health care for 22,000 low income, uninsured individuals in St. Louis City and County.
Prior to joining RHC in 2007, Brown served as Health Initiatives director for Interfaith Partnership/Faith Beyond Walls. Brown is also a 2013 St. Louis American Foundation Stellar Performer in Health Care recipient.
